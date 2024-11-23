Not a question of who wins or loses Wayanad: BJP

On Wayanad bypolls trends showing Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan says, "It is not a question of who wins or loses in Wayanad. It's a question of whose support you take. Demographically, it is a particular community in strength there. Despite that, you take the support of PFI, of SDPI to win elections. These are anti-national organisations. The reality is, if you win or lose, you have done something which is anti-national because they are people who are divisive and want to create an India which is part of the deep-state plot. So, we appeal to these leaders of the Congress party - stop doing this because people of India have woken."