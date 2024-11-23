RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Not a question of who wins or loses Wayanad: BJP

November 23, 2024  11:22
image
On Wayanad bypolls trends showing Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan says, "It is not a question of who wins or loses in Wayanad. It's a question of whose support you take. Demographically, it is a particular community in strength there. Despite that, you take the support of PFI, of SDPI to win elections. These are anti-national organisations. The reality is, if you win or lose, you have done something which is anti-national because they are people who are divisive and want to create an India which is part of the deep-state plot. So, we appeal to these leaders of the Congress party - stop doing this because people of India have woken."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! This is a landslide victory, says Eknath Shinde
LIVE! This is a landslide victory, says Eknath Shinde

1st Test Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal put India in control
1st Test Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal put India in control

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand
BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc was set to win in Jharkhand, according to trends on the Election Commission website. In Maharashtra, the...

BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127
BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 214 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances