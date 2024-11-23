Mahayuti's win gives BJP shot in the arm ahead of Delhi elections





Even as the signs of the landslide victory of the party-led alliance emerged with counting of votes on 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the BJP announced a "Parivartan Yatra" to end the 10 year-rule of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Maharashtra election results were a stamp of public approval to the "Modi magic."





"The recent victory in Haryana polls and now, party's landslide victories in Maharashtra and the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh are big morale boosters for us.





"The party workers encouraged by these results will work with redoubled energy to wipe out the era of corruption led by AAP in Delhi," Sachdeva told PTI. He said the party will launch a 'Parivartan Yatra' soon in Delhi, and that it has formed a nine-member committee headed by Satish Upadhyay to firm up the plan. -- PTI

With a victory secured in Maharashtra, the BJP received a shot in the arm ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, with its local leaders saying the party is now set to dethrone the AAP government in the national capital with a massive win.