Mahayuti will decide who will be next CM: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Maharashtra voters after trends show that BJP-led Mahayuti is set for a runaway victory in Maharashtra.









On who will be the next chief minister, Shinde said Mahayuti will sit and decide. His son, Shrikant, says, "People's mandate shows who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals forward."

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties," Shinde told reporters.