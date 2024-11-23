RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahayuti will decide who will be next CM: Shinde

November 23, 2024  12:30
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Maharashtra voters after trends show that BJP-led Mahayuti is set for a runaway victory in Maharashtra.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties," Shinde told reporters. 

On who will be the next chief minister, Shinde said Mahayuti will sit and decide. His son, Shrikant, says, "People's mandate shows who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals forward."
