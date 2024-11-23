RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahayuti presser: Our schemes were game-changers

November 23, 2024  16:07
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and leaders of Mahayuti show victory signs and exchange sweets as the Mahayuti is set to form the govt in the state. They are now holding their joint presser. 

Ajit Pawar says Opposition mocked our schemes, but they gave us a big madate. "Mahayuti has the Centre's backing. The Opposition's EVM jibe is expected. Mahayuti welfare schemes won't bleed coffers. This is a big mandate in all six regions. Our Ladki Bahin scheme is a game-changer. New Maharashtra government will bring financial discipline. We wll not get carried away by massive success of Mahayuti alliance."

Eknath Shinde speaking now. He says Maharashtra's vikas is our priority and our schemes have helped at the grassroot level. I thank PM Modi for helping us. 
