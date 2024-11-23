RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahayuti maha netas Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit lead

November 23, 2024  09:41
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leading by over 4,000 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat at the end of first round.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading by 2,246 votes from Nagpur South-West at end of first round

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil leads from Islampur assembly seat by 691 votes at the end of first round.

AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal was leading in the bypoll to Barnala assembly segment against his nearest rival the Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, the initial trend showed.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma has secured early leads in the bypoll to Gambegre constituency in West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday.
Jharkhand was witnessing a return of the incumbent government as the Opposition BJP-led NDA was trailing the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, officials said.

