Mahayuti maha netas Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit lead

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading by 2,246 votes from Nagpur South-West at end of first round





Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil leads from Islampur assembly seat by 691 votes at the end of first round.





AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal was leading in the bypoll to Barnala assembly segment against his nearest rival the Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, the initial trend showed.