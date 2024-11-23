Mahayuti leads in 146 seats, MVA ahead in 132





Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The counting of votes in all the 288 seats commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.

According to the EC: The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 146 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 132 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections, TV channels reported.