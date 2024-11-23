RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mahayuti leads in 146 seats, MVA ahead in 132

November 23, 2024  09:36
Waiting to be counted
Waiting to be counted
According to the EC: The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 146 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 132 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections, TV channels reported. 

 Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The counting of votes in all the 288 seats commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.
LIVE! MAHAYUTI LEADS IN OVER 200 SEATS

Test Updates: Aus 104 all out; India take 46-run lead

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

MVA heading for ROUT in Maharashtra

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 199 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

Soren-led INDIA bloc crosses halfway mark in leads

Jharkhand was witnessing a return of the incumbent government as the Opposition BJP-led NDA was trailing the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state as the counting of votes was underway on Saturday, officials said.

