Mahayuti contested the election well together: Tawde

November 23, 2024  13:52
image
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "Voters in Maharashtra have won a thumping victory to BJP-Mahayuti. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale contested the election well together. 

"They run the government properly, so people reposed their trust. In 2019, Sharad Pawar, broke BJP's alliance by taking away Uddhav Thackeray. Voters of Balasaheb Thackeray didn't like it. NDA is leading on all 4 seats in Bihar, in Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading on 6 seats and on 4 seats in Rajasthan. This shows that people have reposed their trust in PM Modi. As far as the CM is concerned, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and BJP's central leadership will make a decision together and tell you about it. Today, Mahayuti is celebrating its victory and expressing gratitude to the people of the state."
