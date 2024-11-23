Maharashtra's most-watched constituency: Baramati





Speaking to ANI, Pune Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sudarshan Rathore said that 250 jawans and 20 officials are present in Baramati to avoid any mishappening during the counting process.





"As per the ECI guidelines, we have made a three-tier security arrangement here. There are inner-middle and outer cordons placed here...We are checking everyone, mobile phones are not allowed inside. Around 250 jawans and 20 officials are present here today," he said.





One of the most anticipated battles in these elections is taking place in Baramati. Where Ajit Pawar is contesting Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.





Meanwhile, the counting begins at 8 am today for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls along with the results of by-polls of several states.

As the counting of Maharashtra Assembly elections got underway on Saturday, the Pune police have made strong security arrangements with an adequate number of personnel.