Karnataka bypolls: Cong ahead in all three Assembly seats





Congress has been maintaining a steady lead in Sandur, since counting began earlier in the day and it has now also emerged as the front-runner in Channapatna and Shiggaon segments, where JD(S) and BJP were leading earlier, according to Election Commission numbers. The by-election to three segments was held on November 13.

Ruling Congress in Karnataka was ahead in all three -- Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur -- Assembly segments, as the counting of votes is underway on Saturday for by-polls held there.