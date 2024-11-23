RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Karnataka bypolls: Cong ahead in all three Assembly seats

November 23, 2024  11:40
Ruling Congress in Karnataka was ahead in all three -- Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur -- Assembly segments, as the counting of votes is underway on Saturday for by-polls held there. 

 Congress has been maintaining a steady lead in Sandur, since counting began earlier in the day and it has now also emerged as the front-runner in Channapatna and Shiggaon segments, where JD(S) and BJP were leading earlier, according to Election Commission numbers. The by-election to three segments was held on November 13.
LIVE! This is a landslide victory, says Eknath Shinde

1st Test Updates: Rahul, Jaiswal put India in control

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA retains Jharkhand

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc was set to win in Jharkhand, according to trends on the Election Commission website. In Maharashtra, the...

BJP contested 149 seats in Maharashtra, leading in 127

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 214 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

