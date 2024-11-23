RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


J'khand CM Hemant Soren ahead by 4,921 votes

November 23, 2024  10:54
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom. In 2019, Soren contested two seats -- Barhait and Dumka -- and won both by a margin of 25,740 and 13,188 respectively.

 Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll. Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case. 

 He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader. -- ANI


JMM+Cong: 49, BJP: 32
