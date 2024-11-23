RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Israel kills terrorists involved in Oct 7 attack

November 23, 2024  00:10
The Israeli Air Force carried out an attack overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, targeting several Hamas terrorists who had key roles in the October 7 massacre.

According to an Israel Defense Forces statement, the eliminated terrorists included Jihad Mahmoud Yahya Kahlout, a company commander in Hamas's Nukhba force, and Muhammad Riyad Ali Uqal, also a Hamas company commander.

Both were responsible for leading attacks on Israel on October 7, and orchestrating the massacre and abductions of Israeli civilians at the Mefalsim junction near Sderot.

These two terrorists were also key leaders in Hamas's ongoing battles against Israel in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces stated.  -- ANI/TPS
