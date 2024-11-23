RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Has Ladki Bahin ended all woes: Cong's Chennithala

November 23, 2024  20:31
image
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the Maharashtra assembly poll results are unbelievable and unacceptable and asked if the ruling alliance's Ladki Bahin Yojana had managed to end farm woes and other problems faced by citizens.

Against most predictions of a close race between the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti, the results have been spectacularly lopsided with the BJP itself coming close to getting a majority in the 288-member assembly.

Congress stalwarts like former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat lost from Karad South and Sangamner, respectively, while state unit chief Nana Patole was trailing by a thin margin in Sakoli. 

"The Maharashtra assembly polls are unbelievable and unacceptable. Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana," Chennithala asked at a press conference.

The victorious Mahayuti has given a large part of the credit for the stellar showing to the scheme, under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

The ruling alliance leaders had said this amount would be increased to Rs 2,100 if they retained power.

"We will study the results in detail and go back to the people. We will continue to raise issues of the people," said Chennithala, who is the party's Maharashtra in charge.

The defeat of senior leaders like Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan was not expected at all, the Kerala MLA added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong
LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong

How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra
How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra

The massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra indicates a tactical course correction post the Lok Sabha debacle, with factors like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's active role in the poll campaign, Ladki Bahin...

Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati
Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar on Saturday won from his traditional Baramati assembly constituency by defeating his nephew and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar by...

Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power
Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power

Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on Saturday for the second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?
Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?

Women-centric schemes could have proved a game-changer in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as both states witnessed a surge in women voters in the recently held assembly polls as well as return of the ruling alliances with a thumping...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances