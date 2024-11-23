Grace in defeat: Zeeshan wishes Varun Sardesai





Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) won from Vandre East by a margin of over 11,000 votes -- Sardesai won over 57,000 seats as against Siddique's 46,000 votes.

Zeeshan Siddique tweets: "I humbly accept the mandate of the people of my vandre east assembly constituency. I wish Varun all the best. I promise to continue working hard towards the development and betterment of Vandre east, Mumbai and Maharashtra. I thank each one of you who trusted me and voted for me and stood by me during these tough times!"