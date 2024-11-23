Grace in defeat: Zeeshan wishes Varun Sardesai

Grace in defeat: Zeeshan wishes Varun SardesaiNovember 23, 2024 17:56
Zeeshan Siddique tweets: "I humbly accept the mandate of the people of my vandre east assembly constituency. I wish Varun all the best. I promise to continue working hard towards the development and betterment of Vandre east, Mumbai and Maharashtra. I thank each one of you who trusted me and voted for me and stood by me during these tough times!"
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) won from Vandre East by a margin of over 11,000 votes -- Sardesai won over 57,000 seats as against Siddique's 46,000 votes.