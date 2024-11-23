RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fadnavis trumpets 'Ek hai toh safe hai' ahead of win

November 23, 2024  13:23
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the performance of the ruling Mahayuti in the assembly polls and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan. 

 Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West assembly seat by a margin of 19,437 seats as per data made available on the Election Commission website at 1pm. 

In a post on X , he said, "Ek Hain toh Safe hain' 'Modi hain toh Mumkin hain'. The slogan was a staple of all speeches of Modi during the campaign. The Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is leading on more than 210 of the 288 assembly seats. Polls were held on Wednesday, while counting of votes began since 8am in the morning. PTI
