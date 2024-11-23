RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fadnavis meets Nitin Gadkari at his residence

November 23, 2024  22:52
File image
File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur on Saturday night after the Mahayuti scored a stupendous victory in elections. 

Fadnavis and other leaders were welcomed by Gadkari and his wife. 

The BJP has won 128 seats and leading in four in the results of 280 of 288 constituencies declared so far. Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde won 56 and is ahead in one seat, while NCP bagged 40 constituencies, leading in 1. -- PTI
Of 20 seats won by Uddhav's Sena, 10 in Mumbai
Maha assembly unlikely to have a Leader of Opposition
The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

Uddhav senses 'something fishy' as challenges mount
Uddhav Thackeray, who played the bold gambit of taking on the ally Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 and forged an unlikely alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, was on Saturday left struggling to make sense of his...

'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'More than 9.5% new voters have been added to the electoral voters' list compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.''This led to an increase in about 5% to 6% in total votes polled for this assembly election.''That has tilted hugely in our...

'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Pro-incumbency worked big time for the ruling party.''It has never happened in the past of pro-incumbency working so much for the ruling party.'

