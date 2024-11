Uddhav Thackeray speaks after the horrific rout in the Maharashtra polls. "Don't understand the Mahayuti tsunami. It seems there is just one election, one party. What did the Mahayuti do to get this tsunami. No one call ladki bahin a jumla. All over Maharashtra farmers are unhappy and women are unsafe. Maharashtra results are completely unexpected and incomprehensible. We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra."