Congress is kamzor kadi in MVA

November 23, 2024  13:15
The INDIA bloc can breathe a sigh of relief in Jharkhand with the JMM led alliance poised to return to power. In Maharashtra the BJP led NDA set for an enormous win. 

However in both states it is the Congress which has emerged as the weak link in the alliance with a poor strike rate (rate of converting seats contested to wins).In Maharashtra, as per the seat sharing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress contested on the majority of seats-101 and was expected to carry the Aghadi alliance along with it.

 The party is currently leading on 19 seats which makes a strike rate of just 18.8 per cent. The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) fought on 86 seats and is leading on 12 which makes up a strike rate of 14 per cent and Shiv Sena (UBT) contested on 95 seats and has leads in 20 seats a strike rate of 21 per cent. -- MVA
