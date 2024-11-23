Congress is kamzor kadi in MVA





However in both states it is the Congress which has emerged as the weak link in the alliance with a poor strike rate (rate of converting seats contested to wins).In Maharashtra, as per the seat sharing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress contested on the majority of seats-101 and was expected to carry the Aghadi alliance along with it.





The party is currently leading on 19 seats which makes a strike rate of just 18.8 per cent. The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) fought on 86 seats and is leading on 12 which makes up a strike rate of 14 per cent and Shiv Sena (UBT) contested on 95 seats and has leads in 20 seats a strike rate of 21 per cent. -- MVA

The INDIA bloc can breathe a sigh of relief in Jharkhand with the JMM led alliance poised to return to power. In Maharashtra the BJP led NDA set for an enormous win.