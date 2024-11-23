RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Breather for Adani's USD 3-bn Dharavi project

November 23, 2024  17:21
The landslide victory for ruling BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra will bolster billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's USD 3-billion project to redevelop Mumbai slum of Dharavi into a "world-class" district.

 Opposition Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had pledged to reclaim all land given to the Adani group for redeveloping Asia's largest slum and promised to scrap the project altogether, if voted to power. For Adani, who is facing bribery charges in a US court, the scrapping of his pet Dharavi project would have been a big setback.
