BJP-led Mahayuti set to retain Maharashtra

November 23, 2024  13:01
image
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 221 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission almost mid-way through the counting process in the November 20 elections. 

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts till this morning by many of its leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti. 

In the first and the only result declared so far by the Election Commission, BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Shraddha Jadhav by 24,973 after 16 rounds to become a legislator for the ninth time in a row. As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 123 seats and won the Wadala seat in Mumbai, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 38 seats. -- PTI
