BJP still hopeful about Jharkhand

November 23, 2024  10:47
On counting for the Jharkhand Election, BJP leader Pradip Kumar Varma says, "EVM rounds have started coming and NDA seems to be moving forward continuously. People in the state voted in favour of change. People have supported us in the elections and that is very clear in the trends as well. NDA govt will be formed here with a huge majority."

On CM face, he says "BJP is a national political party, the Parliamentary Board authorizes our national president, observers come and things are decided in the legislative party meeting."
