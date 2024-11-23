BJP likely to hold legislative party meet on Nov 25





A larger meeting of the Yuti alliance is also likely to be held around the same time. This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark, as per the Election Commission data around 11 am. It is securing a lead in 220 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.





Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory..."





Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske said, "Maharashtra of government has expressed its faith in Mahayuti. The public is seeing what is happening to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena today. The people have stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena...By way of their votes, the public has slapped a slipper on the face of Sanjay Raut. I am a Shiv Sena worker and I think that Eknath Shinde should be the chief minister."





As per the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 128 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on 26, sources said on Saturday.