Bengal bypolls: TMC ahead in three of six seats





The constituencies that went to the polls are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST). Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas and Taldangra constituency in Bankura. Another Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla reported that TMC was leading in Naihati and Haroa seats.

The TMC was ahead of its rivals in three of the six Assembly seats as counting of postal ballots for the West Bengal bypolls was underway, TV channels reported on Saturday. The counting of votes began at 8 am.