RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ashok Chavan's daughter wins big in debut contest

November 23, 2024  21:44
image
Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, won her debut assembly poll contest from Bhokar seat in Nanded district by trouncing Congress rival Tirupati Kadam Kondhekar by 50,551 votes.

Sreejaya's victory cemented the Chavan family's hold over the Bhokar constituency, represented by her grandfather Shankarrao Chavan and parents Ashok Chavan and Ameeta Chavan earlier.

Notably, Ashok Chavan had switched to BJP from Congress earlier this year, following which he was appointed as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Sreejaya polled 1,33,187 votes, while her Congress rival bagged 82,636 votes.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong
LIVE! Exit polls get Maharashtra right, Jharkhand wrong

How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra
How Mahayuti scripted a comeback in Maharashtra

The massive victory of Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra indicates a tactical course correction post the Lok Sabha debacle, with factors like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's active role in the poll campaign, Ladki Bahin...

Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati
Ajit Pawar settles score with uncle in Baramati

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar on Saturday won from his traditional Baramati assembly constituency by defeating his nephew and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar by...

Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power
Hemant Soren beats anti-incumbency, returns to power

Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on Saturday for the second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?
Women centric schemes proved to be game-changer?

Women-centric schemes could have proved a game-changer in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as both states witnessed a surge in women voters in the recently held assembly polls as well as return of the ruling alliances with a thumping...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances