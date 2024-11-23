Around 4-5 pm counting will be done for Jharkhand





Meanwhile, the counting is expected got underway at 8 am today for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls along with the results of by-polls of several states. In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling was conducted in 43 of the 81 assembly seats on November 13. The second phase was conducted on November 20 on the remaining seats.

Speaking to the media, DEO Ranjan said, "All preparations have been made and all counting personnel have reached here. From 8 am, postal ballots will be counted, and from 8.30 am onwards EVM votes will be counted. Around 4 pm-5 pm, we should be able to complete the counting process."