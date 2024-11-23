RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Around 4-5 pm counting will be done for Jharkhand

November 23, 2024  08:58
A counting centre in Ranchi
A counting centre in Ranchi
Ahead of the beginning of counting for votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections, district electoral officer, Ranchi, Varun Ranjan said on Saturday that all preparations have been made and firstly, postal ballots will be counted and from 8:30 onwards, EVM votes.

 Speaking to the media, DEO Ranjan said, "All preparations have been made and all counting personnel have reached here. From 8 am, postal ballots will be counted, and from 8.30 am onwards EVM votes will be counted. Around 4 pm-5 pm, we should be able to complete the counting process." 

 Meanwhile, the counting is expected got underway at 8 am today for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls along with the results of by-polls of several states. In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling was conducted in 43 of the 81 assembly seats on November 13. The second phase was conducted on November 20 on the remaining seats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad
LIVE! Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad

1st Test Updates: Starc, Hazlewood take Aus past 100
1st Test Updates: Starc, Hazlewood take Aus past 100

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

BJP alliance Leads in early Maharashtra poll results
BJP alliance Leads in early Maharashtra poll results

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 31 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback, was...

MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates
MVA collects support letters from 160 candidates

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances