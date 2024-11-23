Ajit Pawar's wife wants him to be Maha CM





BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed as the next chief minister of the state with early trends in the counting of votes for the assembly elections suggesting a win for the Mahayuti combine.



In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.





On the upcoming Maharashtra election results, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Saturday said that the party result predictions were disappointing and there was no doubt the party could have done better.





Speaking to ANI, Shrinate said "Maharashtra elections are opposite to our expectations. There is no doubt that we could have done better. At the same time, however, we are happy that we have performed well in Jharkhand and we are going to repeat our government there. The elections in Maharashtra have been disappointing. Our campaigns were good but maybe the public expects a little more from us and we will deliver on their expectations."

And now will begin the fight for chair. Sunetra, Ajit Pawar's wife, says she wants him to be CM.