Will 'secular' be deleted from Preamble on Monday?

November 22, 2024  16:21
image
The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would pass an order on November 25 on a batch of petitions seeking to delete the words 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. 

 A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, while hearing the petitions, observed that being socialist in the Indian sense is understood only to be a "welfare state." 

 The bench said secularism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution and the 42nd Amendment had been examined by the Supreme Court earlier as well. The apex court was hearing petitions filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, lawyers Balram Singh, Karunesh Kumar Shukla and Ashwini Upadhyay. -- ANI
