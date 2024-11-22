Sensex reclaims 79,000 level





Strong buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in the US markets also helped the indices, traders said. The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11. During the day, it surged 2,062.4 points or 2.67 per cent to 79,218.19. The NSE Nifty soared 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent to 23,907.25.





All the 30 Sensex firms ended in the green. Hectic buying in blue chip counters like Reliance Industries, IT and tech shares boosted market sentiment. -- PTI

Update: Benchmark equity indices rebounded sharply on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 2.54 per cent to reclaim the 79,000 level, driven by across-the-board rally and value buying at lower levels.