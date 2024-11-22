RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ola Electric cuts 500 jobs across verticals

November 22, 2024  15:18
Ola Electric Mobility is cutting 500 jobs across verticals and levels as part of a restructuring exercise, according to people aware of the development. The company, which has come under the scanner for its poor aftersales service recently, had started the job cut in the September quarter. 

 "It has been going on for some time now, starting around July. It has been a gradual process of removing redundant roles across verticals and levels," said a source. The exercise is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
