Canada rolls back extra screening for pax to India

November 22, 2024  10:51
Canada rolls back extra screening for fliers to India days after announcing it. 

This week, Canada announced that travellers flying to India will now face heightened security screening measures. 

Canadian Transport Minister Anita Anand announced the move, citing "an abundance of caution' as the reason for the new protocols, reported CBC News.

Canada's decision to enhance security screening for India-bound flyers comes as both nations are embroiled in a bitter diplomatic standoff.

According to reports, Air Canada notified passengers heading to India about the new security protocols over the weekend. An Air Canada spokesperson confirmed the development to Aviation Source News, stating that Transport Canada has introduced additional requirements for those travelling by air to India.
