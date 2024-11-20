Just have two parties, say these voters





"At first, seven of us used to come to vote," says Shehnaz. "Now, we are down to two (the other family members having moved away). Mummy was not able to make it this time."





The duo, who had unwittingly colour-coordinated, were all praise for how efficiently the voting process had been organised. "It's fantastic."





If they had to change anything, what would it be?





"We should have just two parties," says Kassim."They should work and for the people and not praise themselves," he laughs. "And no one should be allowed to jump parties before their term is over."

Shehnaz Faizy, 63, and her husband, Kassim Faizy, 70, lived for decades in a joint family in Santa Cruz West before moving to Andheri to accommodate their growing family.