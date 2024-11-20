RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Just have two parties, say these voters

November 20, 2024  16:54
Text, Pic: Savera R Someshwar
Text, Pic: Savera R Someshwar
Shehnaz Faizy, 63, and her husband, Kassim Faizy, 70, lived for decades in a joint family in Santa Cruz West before moving to Andheri to accommodate their growing family.

"At first, seven of us used to come to vote," says Shehnaz. "Now, we are down to two (the other family members having moved away). Mummy was not able to make it this time."

The duo, who had unwittingly colour-coordinated, were all praise for how efficiently the voting process had been organised. "It's fantastic."

If they had to change anything, what would it be?

"We should have just two parties," says Kassim."They should work and for the people and not praise themselves," he laughs. "And no one should be allowed to jump parties before their term is over."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner
LIVE! Polls going smoothly: Mumbai police commissioner

US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat
US shuts embassy in Kyiv after Putin's threat

Tensions between the United States and Russia have reached new heights amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a series of developments marking a dangerous escalation.

Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport
Maha 'cash-for-votes': Man held at Ahmedabad airport

A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad international airport, official sources said on Wednesday.

Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp
Yugendra's mother alleges intimidation by Ajit camp

Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the...

Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence
Australia bowlers breathe easy in Pujara's absence

'I am pretty happy that Puj (Pujara) isn't here.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances