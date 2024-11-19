Several children injured in car-ramming incident in China





The incident took place in Changde city at around 7:30 am local time.





The casualty count is not clear and authorities are yet to clarify if it was an accident or a deliberate attack.





According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, multiple students were injured after being struck by the car.





The injured have been rushed to a hospital. Further investigation is underway, it said.





Video footage posted on social media showed screaming children and parents frantically running for cover to escape the speeding car.





Later angry parents were seen beating up the driver after his capture.





The police detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Huang who was driving the car.





This is the third incident of killings or attacks in China by people in vehicles or wielding knives.





On November 12, thirty-five people were killed and 43 injured when a man ploughed his car into a crowd of people at a sports centre in Zhuhai city.





The police who detained a man called Fan said his actions stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the property division outcome of his divorce.





Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have called on officials all over the country to step up security to prevent such attacks on civilians. -- PTI

Several children were injured when an SUV rammed into groups of parents and students outside a primary school in China's Hunan province on Tuesday, the third incident of killing of civilians within a fortnight in the country.