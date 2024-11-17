Followers of Sanatan Dharma will respond to those....: Pawan Kalyan





He was addressing a rally in Ballarpur to campaign for Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. The people of Old City (Hyderabad) have always criticised the Indian culture and the festivals of India.





However, followers of Sanatan Dharma have always respected everyone irrespective of their religion.





Followers of Sanatan Dharma, however, will respond to those who disrespect it, said the actor.





Hailing the legendary Maratha king Shivaji and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he said they united people.





"My party was founded with the inspiration of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray," Pawan Kalyan said.





The actor-turned-politician said he was glad to be in Ballarpur which provided teakwood for the Ayodhya Ram temple.





"I'm here to appeal to the citizens to extend support for the development of Maharashtra and Sanatan Dharma, not for votes."





The ally of the BJP said India is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and the NDA government at the Centre is striving to take to the third position.





"This march of progress should not be halted and everyone should cast their vote to elect the right candidate," he said. -- PTI

