Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 am

November 13, 2024  12:26
Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 29.31 per cent as of 11 am in the first phase of Assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. 

Wayanad recorded 27.04% voter turnout till 11 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

Rajasthan: Close to 25 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan between 7 am and 11 am on Wednesday, an election department official said.

Bihar: A voter turnout of 22.28 per cent was registered till 11 am on Wednesday in the bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar, an official said and added that polling is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.

Coming down hard on instant 'bulldozer justice', the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

Indians mounted daring escapes during World War II too. But they are forgotten.

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday posted a video on X showing checking of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags, and said merely holding the Constitution for 'show' is not enough and one must also follow the...

'Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region.''It's crucial for the USA to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics.''India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone.'

