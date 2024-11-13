Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 am

Wayanad recorded 27.04% voter turnout till 11 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

Rajasthan: Close to 25 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan between 7 am and 11 am on Wednesday, an election department official said.





Bihar: A voter turnout of 22.28 per cent was registered till 11 am on Wednesday in the bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar, an official said and added that polling is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.