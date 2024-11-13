Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 am

Jharkhand records 29% turnout till 11 amNovember 13, 2024 12:26
Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 29.31 per cent as of 11 am in the first phase of Assembly elections, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.
Wayanad recorded 27.04% voter turnout till 11 am, as per the Election Commission of India.
Rajasthan: Close to 25 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan between 7 am and 11 am on Wednesday, an election department official said.
Bihar: A voter turnout of 22.28 per cent was registered till 11 am on Wednesday in the bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar, an official said and added that polling is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.