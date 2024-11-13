RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Israeli airstrikes kill 3 Hezbollah commanders

November 13, 2024  16:21
Bombing in Beirut. Pic: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters
Three Hezbollah field commanders have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement came on the heels of the army's disclosure on Tuesday night that a majority of the terror group's weapons storage and production facilities in Beirut's Dahieh district have been destroyed. 

The targeted strikes "further degrade Hezbollah's capability to carry out terror attacks from southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border," the army said. 

The IDF said Ayman Muhammad Nabulsi, the incoming commander of Hezbollah's 'Nasser' Unit's anti-tank missile array in the southern Lebanese area of Hajir was killed on Sunday. Also confirmed killed in a recent strike was Hajj Ali Yussef Salah, who served as the Hezbollah commander of the Tebnit area along with another commander of the Ghajar area. 

The army also confirmed the elimination of Muhammad Musa Salah, Hezbollah's commander of the Khiam area in October. 

Salah was responsible for the launches of more than 2,500 rockets at northern Israel and at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, the IDF also announced on Tuesday night that airstrikes destroyed "a majority" of Hezbollah's weapons storage and missile manufacturing facilities located under the Dahieh district" of Beirut.

Dahieh is a Shi'ite stronghold in the southern area of Lebanon's capital city. "Over the past 20 years, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has established dozens of weapons production sites and storage facilities in the heart of the Dahieh district, the organization's governing stronghold. 

These sites, systematically concealed beneath civilian buildings, have produced and stored hundreds of missiles and rockets intended to inflict significant harm on the State of Israel," the statement said. -- ANI
