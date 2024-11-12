RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What's happening in Khavda?

November 12, 2024  16:12
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweets, "It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office. I deeply appreciate their visit to the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra. Our discussions were truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem. At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India."
