WB Guv seeks report from CM on prime accused's claim about ex-Kolkata CP's involvement





Bose also urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and its stand on the allegations "at the earliest", they said.





"The governor sought an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee on the prime accused in the RG Kar case alleging that he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel," a top source said.





"He also asked the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and its stand on the allegations at the earliest," he said.





Roy had on Monday claimed outside the court that he was innocent and alleged that Goel and another senior police officer of Kolkata Police have conspired to frame him in the RG Kar case. -- PTI

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday sought an immediate reply from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar rape-murder prime accused Sanjay Roy's claim that he had been framed and that former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel and other senior officers were behind the conspiracy, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.