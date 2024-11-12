Uphold fair play, CEC tells observers for Maha polls





At a review meeting held with the central observers for the Maharashtra polls, Kumar directed them to be accessible to all candidates and parties without any favouritism.





"Any complaints in this regard will be viewed seriously," a functionary aware of the deliberations quoted the CEC as saying.





Addressing the observers from the national capital via video conference, he also asked them to maintain strict vigilance over the law-and-order situation and flow of any inducements like drugs, liquor, freebies and cash that can be used to vitiate the election space.





Kumar asserted that checking and screening by enforcement agencies should be done as per the established protocol and in a completely impartial manner, maintaining a level playing field.





Observers should see that central forces and state police forces maintain neutrality and their deployment is not favouring any political party or a candidate, he said.





CEC Kumar was of the view that observers can particularly ensure that the whole election process, specifically the campaign discourse, does not in any manner affect the dignity of women. -- PTI

