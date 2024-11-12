RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Uphold fair play, CEC tells observers for Maha polls

November 12, 2024  19:37
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday asked the Election Commission's central observers deployed for the Maharashtra assembly polls to uphold fair play, respond promptly to candidates' concerns and maintain professional conduct. 

At a review meeting held with the central observers for the Maharashtra polls, Kumar directed them to be accessible to all candidates and parties without any favouritism. 

"Any complaints in this regard will be viewed seriously," a functionary aware of the deliberations quoted the CEC as saying. 

Addressing the observers from the national capital via video conference, he also asked them to maintain strict vigilance over the law-and-order situation and flow of any inducements like drugs, liquor, freebies and cash that can be used to vitiate the election space. 

Kumar asserted that checking and screening by enforcement agencies should be done as per the established protocol and in a completely impartial manner, maintaining a level playing field. 

Observers should see that central forces and state police forces maintain neutrality and their deployment is not favouring any political party or a candidate, he said. 

CEC Kumar was of the view that observers can particularly ensure that the whole election process, specifically the campaign discourse, does not in any manner affect the dignity of women. -- PTI
