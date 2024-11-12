Two bodies recovered in Manipur's Jiribam





During a search operation for missing persons, the bodies of Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho were detected in debris in Jakuradhor Karong area where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday, a senior officer said.





"The two elderly men died after the insurgents torched a few shops in Jakuradhor Karong area," he said.





The search operation has been launched as five individuals have been reported missing, the police said. The Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, the officer said.





A shutdown has been observed since 5 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel, another police officer said. The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to express their "collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead".





Eleven suspected militants were killed in the fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district.





Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, another officer said. The situation in Jiribam remained calm but tense on Tuesday morning with policemen patrolling at vulnerable points, he said. -- PTI

