Trump's choice for secretary of state is...

November 12, 2024  08:19
image
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of State, according to two people informed of the decision. If confirmed for the role, Rubio may bring some more traditional GOP views into Trump's foreign policy orbit. 

The Florida Republican has hawkish views on many U.S. foes, but he has also championed maintaining alliances, such as NATO. It's unclear whether Rubio would endorse large-scale cuts to the State Department workforce as some Trump allies hope to push through, but he will likely support some reforms to the institution. 

Trump has also asked Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser.

The nod came despite simmering concerns on Capitol Hill about Trump tapping members of the House, where the final tally is still uncertain and there are worries about pulling any GOP members from the chamber because that would force a new election to fill the empty seat. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before Trump made a formal announcement.

LIVE! Trump's choice for secretary of state is...

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

You checked my bags, check Modi, Shah bags too: Uddhav

The former chief minister asked if the election authorities would also inspect the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter

The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force arrested Gautam along with Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Nanpara area, near the...

FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt

FCRA registration will also be cancelled if any NGO is not utilising foreign funding as per the aims and objectives of the NGO or if it has not uploaded the annual returns, the ministry said.

