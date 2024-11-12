Trump's choice for secretary of state is...





The Florida Republican has hawkish views on many U.S. foes, but he has also championed maintaining alliances, such as NATO. It's unclear whether Rubio would endorse large-scale cuts to the State Department workforce as some Trump allies hope to push through, but he will likely support some reforms to the institution.





Trump has also asked Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser.





The nod came despite simmering concerns on Capitol Hill about Trump tapping members of the House, where the final tally is still uncertain and there are worries about pulling any GOP members from the chamber because that would force a new election to fill the empty seat. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before Trump made a formal announcement.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of State, according to two people informed of the decision. If confirmed for the role, Rubio may bring some more traditional GOP views into Trump's foreign policy orbit.