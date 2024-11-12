Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai Afghan mission





It is the first such appointment made by the Taliban set up to any Afghan mission in India.





There was no immediate comment from the Indian side on the appointment that came.





The ministry of foreign affairs of Afghanistan has announced the appointment of Kamil as the acting consul in Mumbai, the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.





"He is currently in Mumbai, where he is fulfilling his duties as a diplomat representing the Islamic Emirate," it said.





The appointment is part of Kabul's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with India and enhance its presence abroad, the media outlet said.





Kamil holds a PhD degree in international law and previously served as the deputy director in the department of security cooperation and border affairs in the foreign ministry, it said.





He is expected to facilitate consular services and represent the interests of Afghanistan in India, the report added. -- PTI

