RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai Afghan mission

November 12, 2024  18:36
File image
File image
The Taliban regime has appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai, Afghan media has reported. 

It is the first such appointment made by the Taliban set up to any Afghan mission in India. 

There was no immediate comment from the Indian side on the appointment that came. 

The ministry of foreign affairs of Afghanistan has announced the appointment of Kamil as the acting consul in Mumbai, the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources. 

"He is currently in Mumbai, where he is fulfilling his duties as a diplomat representing the Islamic Emirate," it said. 

The appointment is part of Kabul's efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with India and enhance its presence abroad, the media outlet said. 

Kamil holds a PhD degree in international law and previously served as the deputy director in the department of security cooperation and border affairs in the foreign ministry, it said. 

He is expected to facilitate consular services and represent the interests of Afghanistan in India, the report added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai Af mission
LIVE! Taliban appoints acting consul in Mumbai Af mission

Canada temple cancels event over 'imminent threat'
Canada temple cancels event over 'imminent threat'

The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an "extremely high and imminent" threat level of violent protests. The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate...

SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested
SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

The lawyer told the police that he lost his phone a week before and had filed a police complaint, the official said.

Year after woman's death police find lover killed her
Year after woman's death police find lover killed her

More than a year after a woman's body was recovered from a creek in Thane district, police have found that she was pushed to death from a bridge by her lover for resisting his sexual advances. The 23-year-old victim, identified as Mansi...

Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?
Will India's Blind cricket team travel to Pakistan?

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said the tournament will go ahead on schedule irrespective of India's participation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances