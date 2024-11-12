RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Srinagar grenade attack: Woman dies of injuries

November 12, 2024  14:32
A woman, who was injured in a grenade attack at a popular flea market here earlier this month, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, officials said. The grenade attack on November 3 at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here had left 12 persons injured. 

 The 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital this morning. She was identified as Abida, a resident of Naidkhai area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir. Police has arrested three terror associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, who were involved in the grenade attack. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi on Friday said the Srinagar Police solved the attack case with the arrest of three terror associates.

 "The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city," Birdi told reporters. He said the terror associates carried out the attack at the instance of Pakistani handlers with the aim of disturbing peace and tranquility. 

"A case under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] has been registered against the trio," he added. PTI


Image:  Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation
