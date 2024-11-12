RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Songwriter tries to extort Rs 5 cr from Salman

November 12, 2024  21:38
Actor Salman Khan
The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a budding song writer for allegedly sending threat messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore from him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said. 

Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka, wanted a song written by him to become famous and used this ploy for the purpose, the police claimed. 

The WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai traffic police on November 7 received multiple messages stating that the sender was a member of the Bishnoi gang, and Salman Khan would be killed if he did not pay Rs 5 crore. 

They would also kill the writer of the song Main Sikandar Hun, the sender warned. 

The crime branch of Mumbai Police tracked down the mobile number from which the messages had come to Raichur. 

Accordingly, a team was sent to Karnataka and Vyankatesh Narayan, who owned the number, was interrogated, the official said. 

But Narayan's mobile phone had no Internet facility, he said. -- PTI
The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October.

The Indian government has initiated the process of procuring All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for deployment along the northern borders for the Indian Army. The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking vendors...

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a 13-hour shutdown in Manipur's hill areas on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the death of 11 people in a clash with security forces in Jiribam. The shutdown, which began at 5 am, saw schools,...

Mohammed Shami will make his long-awaited comeback to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy.

