See: Lahore's toxic, thick smog visible from space





Various cities in Pakistan, including major ones like Multan and Islamanad are battling the smog crisis. Geo News reported that cities of Lahore and Multan have been blanketed by the dark haze which engulfed streets and blocked buildings from view.





According to the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir Lahore on Tuesday turned out to have the most polluted air in the world. At noon today the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore stood at 429 with one locality showing real time AQI reading of 720.





The deteriorating air quality in Pakistan saw the UNICEF issuing a warning that the highly polluted air in Punjab is posing severe risks to people, including more than 11 million children under the age of five, Geo News observed.





It stated that hundreds of people, including dozens of children, have been hospitalised in hard-hit cities, and the pollution is so severe that it is visible from space. -- ANI

