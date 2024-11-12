RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


SC to pronounce verdict on pleas for pan-India norms on razing properties

November 12, 2024  22:56
File image
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on pleas seeking framing of guidelines on demolition of properties in the country. 

A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai had reserved the verdict on October 1. 

The top court had said it will lay down pan-India guidelines while making clear that any religious structure in the middle of a road, be it a 'dargah' or a temple, "has to go" because public interest is paramount. 

It had said merely because somebody is an accused or even a convict cannot be a ground for demolition of property. 

A batch of pleas alleged that properties, including of those accused of crime, were being demolished in several states. 

"Whatever we are laying down, we are a secular country. We are laying it down for all the citizens, for all the institutions, not for any particular community," the bench had said. 

The top court was hearing the petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various state governments to ensure no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence takes place. 

While hearing the matter earlier, the top court had observed that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution. -- PTI
