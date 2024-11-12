SC rejects bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape





Rejecting the plea, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma observed Revanna was a "very influential person".





Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the politician, argued that the chargesheet had been filed in the case without the charge of Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.





The bench, however, observed it could not interfere with the Karnataka high court's October 21 decision denying him bail.





Subsequently, Rohatgi sought the liberty to approach the court after six months.





The bench said it could not say anything about it and dismissed the plea. In August, a special investigation team in Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna submitted a 2,144-page chargesheet.





The chargesheet pertains to an alleged rape case against the former MLA. Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD-S MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. --PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual assault.