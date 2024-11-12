RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Rupee falls 2 paise to all-time low of 84.40 against USD

November 12, 2024  10:23
image
The rupee slipped 2 paise to an all-time low of 84.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investors' sentiments.

 Forex traders said the rupee is expected to trade between 83.80 and 84.50 in the medium term with the Reserve Bank of India likely limiting any significant downside, aided by its robust foreign exchange reserves.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Farmers hold Punjab cops captive, attack them
LIVE! Farmers hold Punjab cops captive, attack them

Trump picks India's friends as Secy of State, NSA
Trump picks India's friends as Secy of State, NSA

By picking Rubio and Waltz as his top diplomat and NSA guarantees a continuation of bi-partisan support and further strengthening of India-US relationship under the second Trump administration.

'NSA Mike Waltz would be good for India-US ties'
'NSA Mike Waltz would be good for India-US ties'

Waltz after being elected as the Co-Chair of India Caucus in January last year had said that India is the world's largest democracy and an important strategic partner for the United States.

Bangladeshi infiltration: ED raids in Jh'khand, Bengal
Bangladeshi infiltration: ED raids in Jh'khand, Bengal

A total of 17 places are being covered in the two neighbouring states by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency.

UP Bypolls: Yogi Wants To Prove A Point
UP Bypolls: Yogi Wants To Prove A Point

The BJP is leaning on Yogi's 'batenge to katenge' theme to weave a unifying narrative that transcends caste and communal lines.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances