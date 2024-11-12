Rupee falls 2 paise to all-time low of 84.40 against USD





Forex traders said the rupee is expected to trade between 83.80 and 84.50 in the medium term with the Reserve Bank of India likely limiting any significant downside, aided by its robust foreign exchange reserves.

The rupee slipped 2 paise to an all-time low of 84.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market dented investors' sentiments.