Polling officials checked my bag again: Uddhav

November 12, 2024  23:59
image
Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed his bags were inspected by election authorities after he arrived in Latur district of Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 assembly polls. 

This is the second consecutive day that the former chief minister's party posted a video on a social media platform about his bags being checked by the poll authorities. 

On Monday, he said that after his helicopter landed at Wani in Yavatmal district, his bag was checked by the authorities. 

On Tuesday, he said a similar exercise was carried out by the election officials after his chopper arrived at Ausa in Latur ahead of his scheduled rally there. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT posted a video of poll authorities' act on its X handle. 

In the video, Thackeray is heard asking the election officials their names and their posting while they are checking his bags. 

During his interaction with them, the Sena-UBT chief is heard asking them, "How many people have you searched so far?" 

On their response that he is the first one, he says, "I am the first customer then." -- PTI
