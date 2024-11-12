RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pitbull chews off owner's son's face in Bareilly

November 12, 2024  20:58
File image
File image
A pitbull chewed off its owner's 26-year-old son' lips and a part of his face in the Khalilpur area Bareilly, the police said. 

The man, Aditya Shankar Gangwar, underwent surgery Monday night, Dr Kaushal Kumar, a senior surgeon at a private hospital, said on Tuesday. 

Forest department ranger Vaibhav Chaudhary said the dog was caught by the municipal corporation team. 

The civic body's risk in-charge Guru Charanjit Singh said the dog has been kept in the Animal Birth Centre, so that it does not attack anyone else. 

Though the dog is calm since, the workers present there are scared of going near it, he said. 

According to local residents, they heard Aditya screaming when the dog attacked him and rushed to save him. 

Pitbull is known for its ferocious temper and is often seen attacking even the owners. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uphold fair play, CEC tells observers for Maha polls
LIVE! Uphold fair play, CEC tells observers for Maha polls

Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings
Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a 13-hour shutdown in Manipur's hill areas on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the death of 11 people in a clash with security forces in Jiribam. The shutdown, which began at 5 am, saw schools,...

In first, govt nod to raise all-women CISF battalion
In first, govt nod to raise all-women CISF battalion

The Indian government has sanctioned the creation of the first all-women Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reserve battalion, consisting of over 1,000 personnel. This move addresses the increasing demands on the force at airports...

Kharge's mother, sister killed by Razakars but....: Yogi
Kharge's mother, sister killed by Razakars but....: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging that the latter purposely keeps mum on the tragic death of his mother and sister in an attack by Razakars in order...

Delhi businessmen get 160 extortion calls in 300 days
Delhi businessmen get 160 extortion calls in 300 days

The majority of these calls originate from foreign-based gangsters or their associates, using Voice Over Internet Protocol or international phone numbers, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances