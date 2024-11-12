RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NSA Mike Waltz will be good for India-US relationship: Ro Khanna

November 12, 2024  10:01
Pic: Mike Segar/Reuters
Congressman Mike Waltz, who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his National Security Advisor, "would be good" for the India-US relationship, Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

 Khanna, 48, and Waltz, 50, are respectively the Democratic and Republican Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, which is the largest country-specific caucus in the House of Representatives. "I am confident he will be very good for the US-India relationship," Khanna told PTI soon after the news broke that Walz was tapped by Trump as his National Security Advisor. 

 Waltz was tapped by Trump on Monday. He would replace Jake Sullivan as the National Security Advisor after Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. 

"I have a great relationship with Mike Waltz, and he was always good to work with. We travelled to India together when we led a delegation in 2023 for India's Independence Day, Khanna told PTI. Both Khanna and Waltz have worked together on a number of key issues related to India US relationship. -- PTI
