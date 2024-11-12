No reservation of jobs for Muslims: Karnataka govt





The statement clarified that while there has been demand for reservation, "there is no proposal before the government in this regard."





This clarification comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the issue of reservations for Muslims in Karnataka. The official statement from the CMO said, "A report has been published in some media that a proposal to give reservations to Muslims in jobs is before the government."





"It is true that there has been a demand for reservation. However, it has been clarified that there is no proposal before the government in this regard," the CMO added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday responded to media reports claiming that the state government was considering a proposal for Muslim reservation in jobs, calling the reports "another new lie."